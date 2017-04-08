Midlands' top Asian business celebrated at annual awards

Sanjeev Gupta, head of Liberty Group, is a new entry in the 2017 Asian Rich List

NHS supplier Morningside Pharmaceuticals has been crowned the region's top Asian business.

The company supplies pharmaceuticals and medical devices to both the UK and international health industries and focuses on making healthcare affordable.

The Leicestershire-based firm took home the top prize at the fifth annual Asian Business Awards Midlands which were held at Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham last night.

Other winners from the ceremony were:

Healthcare Business Award

Jardines (UK)

Restaurant Award

Five Rivers Group

Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Kailash Suri, Reel Cinemas

Community Champion Award

Nishti Ismail, Nishti's Choice

Manufacturing Award

Clifton Packaging

Businesswoman of the Year

Asha Khemka, principal and chief executive, West Nottinghamshire College

Fast Growth Business Award

HKS Retail

The awards are managed by the Asian Media & Marketing Group (AMG) and the 2017 ceremony was hosted by BBC Asian Network presenter Noreen Khan.

Kalpesh Solanki, group managing editor of AMG, states: "All of the winners showcase the dynamic business leadership and talent in the Midlands.

"The British Asian community is thriving and these awards have celebrated the innovative and forward thinking Asian businessmen and women in areas such as entrepreneurship, healthcare and manufacturing."

The night also launched the annual Asian Rich List - Midlands which profiles the wealthiest Asians in the country.

This year's list is valued at an estimated £4.7 billion with 2017 seeing the Boparan family - owner of 2 Sisters Food Group - maintaining its valuation at £900 million.

Lord Swraj, founder of Caparo increases, rose in valuation from £500 million in 2016 to £800 million despite the company's troubles in 2015 when it fell into administration.

The list also features three new entries.

Shailesh Solanki, editor of the Asian Rich List, said: "The list once again proves to be one of the most powerful compilations of the region's most successful business leaders.

"This year's list shows exceptional growth from both familiar faces and new entries among the Asian community in the Midlands.

"With the impact these businesses have on our economy, we can see a promising future for our business leaders."

The top ten members of the Asian Rich List

Name; Company; Sector; Valuation; 2016 Ranking

1) Ranjit & Baljinder Boparan; Boparan Holdings; Food Production; £900 million; 1st

2) Lord Swraj Paul; Caparo Holdings; Steel; £800 million; 2nd

3) Anil Aggarwal; Barker Shoes; Fashion/IT; £370 million; 3rd

4) Sanjeev Gupta; Liberty House; Shipping Agent/Commodities; £250 million; New Entry

5) Nikesh Rasiklal & Monisha Kotecha; Morningside Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare; £210 million; 6th

6) Aziz Tayub; Crown Crest Group; Retail; £170 million; 4th

7) Shiraz & Amin Tejani; LPC (Pharmaceuticals); Manufacturing; £155 million; 5th

8) Abdul Majid Ali Mahomed; Euro Packaging; Manufacturing; £125 million; 11th

9) Nitin, Anup & Pankaj Sodha; Lexon (UK) and Knights Chemist; Pharmaceuticals; £120 million; 10th

10) Nat Puri; Purico; Manufacturing; £102 million; 12th