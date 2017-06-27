The Midland town with the fastest broadband in the UK

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

There's nothing more annoying than waiting while your computer buffers.

But that is no problem for one part of the West Midlands - where it is the fastest in the country.

A new study has found broadband is faster in Tamworth than anywhere else in the country.

The research, conducted by consumer organisation Which?, found the Orkney Islands, Shetland Islands and Highland local authorities all averaged the lowest speeds.

Fortunately, nowhere in the West Midlands was in the bottom 10.

The minimum download speed proposed under the Government's Universal Service Obligation is 10Mbps, but the study found the average test in 12 local authority areas didn't reach this speed.

And despite the majority of slow download speeds coming from rural areas, many local authority areas in big cities are getting below the national average.

The London boroughs of Southwark, Westminster, Lambeth, Hackney and the City of London were all found to be lagging behind the UK average, which was identified as 17Mbps in the report.

Alex Neill, Which? Managing Director of Home Services, said: "Far too many households across the UK are suffering from slow broadband speeds, which can stop you being able to carry out essential daily tasks.

"We are encouraging everyone with broadband to use our speed checker so people can see if they are getting the speeds that they've been promised by their provider and find out how to complain if their speed is too slow.

"This will also help to further highlight where problem areas are across the UK, putting pressure on Government and providers to help everyone get a good broadband connection."

The research used data from Speed Checker Ltd from January to March 2017.

Top 10

Tamworth Reading Adur Enfield Dundee City Luton North East Lincolnshire Merton Elmbridge Broxbourne

Bottom 10 (worst first)