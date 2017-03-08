Michelin-starred restaurant told to make major improvements to food hygiene

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The only Michelin-starred restaurant in Warwickshire has received one of the lowest ratings for food hygiene.

The Cross, in Kenilworth, managed to score just one out of five during a recent inspection.

This means that “major improvement is necessary” at the popular restaurant in New Street, according to the Food Standards Agency.

In a statement, the restaurant said it wanted to “reassure diners” that it takes food hygiene “extremely seriously.”

The inspection was carried out in January 2017 by officers from Warwick District Council, on behalf of the Food Standards Agency, The Coventry Telegraph reported .

Coventry Telegraph The bar at The Cross

Problems spotted by inspectors included ice being stored under the U-bend of a sink.

Other issues included a vacuum packer being used for raw food.

Some chefs, meanwhile, were discovered untrained in food hygiene.

The harshest criticism was aimed at the management of food safety.

Coventry Telegraph

Food handling - which covers preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - was rated as "improvement necessary".

The cleanliness of the facilities and building as a whole, meanwhile, were branded "good".

The restaurant's head chef is Adam Bennett, who previously worked at Simpsons in Birmingham and also represented the UK in the prestigious Bocuse d’Or 2015 competition where he secured 6th place in the European finals in Stockholm.

The Cross restaurant in Kenilworth, Warwickshire

Andreas Antona, who owns The Cross as well as Michelin starred Simpsons in Birmingham, posted a statement on the restaurant website.

He said: “In light of the current one star rating, we want to reassure all our diners that The Cross takes health, safety and hygiene extremely seriously.

“The issues raised in the recent visit resulted from a paperwork misunderstanding and a broken vacuum packing machine.

“The Cross had a four-star rating in December prior to this inspection, little has changed in the set up or personnel, we reapplied hoping for an even better score at a revisit arranged for January 2017.

Andreas Antona (seated) at the Cross restaurant in Kenilworth, Warwickshire, with Michelin-starred chef Adam Bennett when it first opened

“At the revisit one of our vacuum packing machines was broken.

"We had implemented controls to protect customers, but the inspector marked us down for the issue.

“We have worked with Warwick District Council, completing all recommendations and are looking to reapply for a further revisit in the future.

“We have absolute confidence that we have always operated at the high standards expected of an award-winning establishment.

“Whilst we are not due a revisit until May we’d be happy to be inspected without prior warning.”