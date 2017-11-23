Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The key players in the region's civil engineering sector come into sharp focus in this week's Birmingham Post.

We have produced a special supplement called 'Who's Who in Civil Engineering' in conjunction with headline sponsor the Institution of Civil Engineers.

Writing in her foreword, Midlands regional director Molly McKenzie says a career in civil engineering is one filled with "unparalleled opportunity and endless possibilities".

She added: "The range of projects and sectors you can move into is vast and it would take a lifetime to experience just a small percentage of possible paths and countries.

"Our engineers have worked on designing vast road networks, enabling people to become connected, secured resilient water supplies for communities and advised governments on major infrastructure projects.

"One of the most incredible aspects of an engineering career is the numerous entry points.

"You can choose A-levels and a degree or learn the skills require whilst doing the job as an apprentice."

Also supporting the supplement are NM Group, Mott Macdonald, Arcadis, CH2M and Morgan Sindall.

It is available with this week's Birmingham Post, in shops now, or online via our PageSuite software.