Mazars hosts charity tea at The Cube

International accountancy and advisory firm Mazars hosted a Ladies Afternoon Tea in aid of charity at the Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill at The Cube in Birmingham.

The event was in aid of Molly Olly’s Wishes which supports children with terminal or life threatening illnesses and their families.

Founded in 2011 by Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw after their daughter Molly lost her brave five-year fight against cancer, it grants individual wishes and donates therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.

Lucy Hogg, marketing and events coordinator at Mazars in Birmingham, said: “It is a very deserving charity which does wonderful things.”

Pictures by Dale Martin.