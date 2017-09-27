Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s been a derelict site at the heart of one of Birmingham’s finest suburbs for more than a decade.

But the wraps have finally come off the new M&S Foodhall in Moseley on the site of a long-closed former Meteor Ford garage.

Dozens of people swarmed into the shop when it opened at 10am today (Wednesday, September 27) with free fizz for the first customers.

The store has more than 9,000 feet of floor space, which isn’t far behind the 15,000 square feet you’ll find in the Foodhall of M&S’s High Street flagship store in central Birmingham.

(Image: Richard Swingler)

From shelves packed with fresh meat and vegetables to rows of ready meals and shelves loaded with drinks galore, there’s something for every taste – including vegetarians, vegans and people who want foodstuff’s ‘made without’ wheat.

But there’s more.

As well as racks of newspapers and magazines, an in-house bakery and 46-seat cafe, as soon as you enter from the car park you will be greeted by dozens of bouquets of flowers.

(Image: Graham Young)

With two churches just a stone’s throw from the both entrances to the shop, you can see why.

New manager Andrew Bloor spotted the potential for selling lots of flowers as soon as he got the job.

“There isn’t a florist in the village we can do really well serving the community with fine flowers,” says Andrew.

(Image: Graham Young)

The shop’s location is even more interesting when you are on the inside looking out – especially as the site has 80 car parking spaces at the rear.

“We have hired a fantastically enthusiastic group of staff, some 55 in all and quite a few can walk to work,” adds Andrew.

“They’ve been training for seven or eight weeks and they can’t wait to get started as a team.

(Image: Graham Young)

“I think here there’s a much more developed sense of village community and environment than Mere Green which is basically just a roundabout at a crossroads surrounded by big houses.

“So much happens here, from the monthly farmers’ market to the folk, jazz and film festivals if you don’t feel (the vibe) you are walking round with your eyes shut.

(Image: Graham Young)

“I got involved with the Moseley Society because I wanted to see what makes this place tick. And it does tick, you can feel it.

“There’s a very bohemian, cafe culture here and I love walking around the area – what we can bring is a more exciting daytime retail shopping environment to Moseley.

(Image: Graham Young)

“The Moseley Society were very happy to see us come, particularly with the range of products that we have got.”

He added: “I can see lots of people wanting to come in and use our cafe, even thought Moseley already has lots of cafes,” he says.

“We will even have a suntrap patio for people to sit out and look down St Mary’s Row and I am already thinking about opening that on Sunday mornings before the store itself opens.”

Is car parking free?

(Image: Birmngham Mail)

It will be free to begin with, but Mr Bloor said the developer owned the car park, not M&S, and would be introducing a charge.

Mr Bloor said: “We have 80 spaces which will take the pressure off the rest of the village’s on-street parking and the local council-owned car park round the corner.

“As I understand, the developer will be introducing a charge.

(Image: Graham Young)

“I don’t know if it will be done by number plate recognition yet and whether or not an initial period will be free.

“All that has to be decided, but I hope it will be sorted within weeks rather than months.”

What else is new?

(Image: Graham Young)

Andrew wondered how best to integrate a company like M&S in to a local community which has long resisted big corporations.

One idea he had was to give all staff members a new M&S Moseley badge, designed to reflect the high-profile corner of the building above the cafe.

(Image: Graham Young)

There is also an Order & Collect service desk, enabling customers to collect any item of clothing of footwear via next day delivery to save them having to go into town.

The bakery also batch bakes handcrafted breads (not made on the premises) several times a day to ensure freshness.