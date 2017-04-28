How we use Cookies
Marketing Birmingham morphs into new regional body

  • Updated
  • By

After 35 years the team tasked with promoting the city to outside investors will now take on a broader remit

Paul Kehoe, chief executive of Birmingham Airport
Paul Kehoe is chairman of the new West Midlands Growth Company

A new body tasked with attracting investment, jobs, visitors and businesses to the West Midlands has been established.

The creation of the West Midlands Growth Company signals an end to Marketing Birmingham after 35 years as the body will now take on a broader remit in keeping with the geography of the new combined authority.

A new board has been established to oversee the company which will continue to promote Birmingham to outside investors but also champion other areas of the West Midlands county including Coventry and the Black Country.

The newly formed company will work in partnership with local enterprise partnerships, councils, universities and the private sector as it bids to deliver a pipeline of major inward investments.

The change comes just a week ahead of the vote to choose the West Midlands' first directly elected mayor who will chair the combined authority.

Birmingham Airport chief executive Paul Kehoe will chair the new West Midlands Growth Company.

He said: "By working across a unified region, the growth company will be able to tell a much stronger story internationally and use this collaboration to its advantage in securing more investment and visits into the West Midlands.

"In recent years, Marketing Birmingham has worked closely with partners across the public and private sectors to secure a record-high number of foreign direct investment projects, the largest growth in international visitors of any UK city outside London and the relocation of HSBC UK from the capital to Birmingham.

"The decision to create the new West Midlands Growth Company will build on Marketing Birmingham's expertise for the benefit of the whole region."

The Marketing Birmingham Partnership Programme, Business Birmingham, Visit Birmingham and Meet Birmingham will continue to be promoted.

