Lunar Society annual dinner in its 250th anniversary year

The Lunar Society celebrated their 250th Anniversary at Warwickshire County Cricket Ground

Councillor John Clancy, Lord Willetts, Alan Wenban-Smith.

The Rt Hon Lord David Willetts spoke at the Lunar Society’s 250th Anniversary Annual Dinner at Warwickshire County Cricket Ground, sponsored by the Pertemps Network.

Lord Willetts is known for his intellectual capacity and thinking and is executive chairman of the Resolution Foundation, which works to improve the living standards of those in Britain on low to middle incomes. Lord Willetts was former Minister for Universities and Science, and Member of Parliament for Havant from 1992-2015.

Lunar Society chairman Alan Wenban-Smith said: “Lord Willetts was outstanding guest speaker whom we were delighted to welcome to our 2016 Annual Dinner. We were particularly interested in hearing more about the breadth of the Foundation’s work in the context of a city like Birmingham.”

Tim Watts of Pertemps Network said: “Pertemps are keen to support discussion amongst leading thinkers in Birmingham on topics that continue to be relevant to us all, and so were delighted to sponsor the Lunar Society’s Annual Dinner in their 250th anniversary year.”

