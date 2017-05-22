How we use Cookies
A look inside the Airbus A380 planes flying from Birmingham Airport

  Updated
  • By

Take a look round the giant plane which will be a daily feature of Birmingham Airport - including its bar, lounge and plush business class seats

Airbus A380 at Birmingham Airport
Take a look round the A380 with our gallery above

The newest A380 in the world has flown into Birmingham – and the Mail got an early look around the giant plane.

With just 300 miles on the clock – brought straight in from being built in Hamburg – the Emirates plane attracted a crowd of dozens when it landed at Birmingham Airport.

And, just like buses, you wait for one giant plane to come along and then two arrive - as we reveal here.

The plane is 40 per cent larger than any other passenger plane, with two levels. Downstairs is a sea of seats – 11-wide – each with an entertainment system boasting 2,200 channels.

New A380 video

A380 at Birmingham airport
Upstairs is a totally different affair – a business lounge with sofas, a big screen TV and a bar, then business class seats, each with their own tablet and bar.

Then first class is a step up again – with its own shower, bar, class slippers, eye shades and pyjamas.

The Airbus A380 will become a common feature of the West Midlands skies with Emirates using the plane for a daily service to Dubai.

The plane coming in to land

Airbus A380
In the last 15 years, Emirates has carried over five million passengers between Dubai and Birmingham, with more than 500,000 travelling in 2015 so far.

Emirates flights tend to be used by travellers using Birmingham to visit the southern hemisphere.

Its global network from Dubai has recently expanded to include Bali, Multan and Mashhad this year. Popular destinations on the Emirates network from Birmingham include Dubai, Islamabad, and Bangkok.

