Hot Topic:

This top shoe shop is opening its first store in city centre

High-end shoe brand Loake is taking the last retail space at The Grand

High-end shoe brand Loake is set to open its first store in Birmingham.

It’s one of England’s best-known traditional shoemakers, and it has agreed a 10 year lease at The Grand on Colmore Row.

The letting means the retail space at The Grand is now fully let.

Launched in 1880 in Kettering, Northamptonshire, by brothers John, Thomas and William Loake, the company remains a family-run business five generations on.

Managing director Andrew Loake has taken on unit 5 at The Grand, and is looking forward to opening the 1,346 sq ft shop soon.

He said: “As Britain’s second city, Birmingham is an obvious choice and we believe that this location will give us the opportunity to introduce the brand to new customers as well as loyal followers of Loake.”

Loake is the second high-end shoe brand to take up residence at The Grand as Crockett & Jones is planning to re-open there on June 26 too.

There are now seven Loake shops across the UK, including Bath, Chester, Leeds, London (Bow Lane and Jermyn Street) and Edinburgh, as well as shops in Dublin, Czech Republic, Chile, Poland and Lebanon.

Tom Bird

Steve Tommy from Hortons’ Estate, which is the landlord for The Grand, said: “Loake is a distinguished brand with a long and successful heritage and we’re pleased it has chosen The Grand to open its first shop in Birmingham.

“We now have a full complement of retail tenants at The Grand, which includes Gusto , The Alchemist , Crockett & Jones, Cycle Republic, John Shepherd, The Liquor Store and 200 Degrees Coffee, and we look forward to welcoming Loake to the building.”

