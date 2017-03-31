How we use Cookies
Why Lion Picture Framing Supplies is roaring to go for this event

  • By

Worldwide suppliers aiming to smash 2016 double trophy win

They picked up TWO Business Challenge trophies at last year’s Great Birmingham Run.

And the running team at Lion Picture Framing Supplies is roaring to go in 2017.

The company is entering 12 runners at the PKF Cooper Parry Business Challenge in the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K on Sunday, April 30.

And after catching the ‘running bug’, three of the Lion runners will also be taking part in the city’s first-ever Birmingham International Marathon on Sunday, October 15.

Bordesley-based Lion is one of the country’s biggest suppliers to the picture-framing industry and sells materials and tools in the UK and worldwide.

The company took part in last year’s October half-marathon and won a plaque for finishing third in the Medium Business Men’s category, plus an additional plaque for having 12 or more runners taking part.

How Town Hall & Symphony Hall CEO has inspired staff to enter 10K

The PKF Cooper Parry Business Challenge is open to small, medium and large businesses to compete in the Great Birmingham 10K or the Great Birmingham Run half marathon on Sunday, October 15 – the same day as the inaugural Birmingham International Marathon.

Over 60 teams took part in last year’s Great Birmingham Run and 10K Business Challenges, from a variety of business sectors and sizes across the Midlands.

Team from Lion Picture Framing Supplies which is taking part in 2016 Great Birmingham Run Business Challenge
“Straight after last year’s half marathon most people who took part said they wanted to take part again, and they wanted to do the 10K,” said Managing Director, Nicola Harrold, who will be leading the Lion team at the 10K.

“Last year we raised for Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity and we’re planning to do the same again this year.

“Lots of people who work here live locally and have children so it’s a cause that so many people care about.”

Nicola explained how taking part in the Great Run events provides a great boost for team spirit and staff connections.

“In this business we have people who work in the warehouse and people who work in the offices. They don’t necessarily have that interaction and I think it broke a few barriers and had people talking to each other who wouldn’t normally,” she said.

Nicola is one of the three Lion runners with the Birmingham International Marathon in her sights.

“We’ve even been training while away at trade shows and took our running stuff to a show in Amsterdam!” added Nicola.

All about the PKF Cooper Parry Business Challenge - and how to enter

Chris Thompson in Centenary Square after winning the men's elite race at The Morrisons Great Birmingham Run 2015 by ten metres with a time of 63 minutes

Companies across the Midlands are invited to join Lion in entering the PKF Cooper Parry Business Challenge, which is open to small, medium and large businesses in men’s, women’s and mixed categories.

Trophies will be handed to the fastest teams, while any business that enters 12 or more employees will receive an engraved plaque in the name of their fastest runner.

The four fastest times posted by each business are accumulated to determine the winners.

To enter the Great Birmingham 10K Business Challenge go here

