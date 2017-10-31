Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sydney Mitchell is recognised in the top tier of the Legal 500 and "punches above its weight" for contentious and non-contentious matters, according to the esteemed guide.

The firm is recognised for thoroughness and good commercial approach to cases.

Sydney Mitchell has again been recognised as a tier one firm for its contentious wills and probate work, handling a variety of high-value complex cases.

In total the firm has obtained recommendations in 13 areas of legal practice: contentious probate, commercial litigation, debt recovery, insolvency and corporate recovery, employment, clinical negligence, personal injury, professional negligence, family, personal tax, trusts and probate, health, commercial property and property litigation.

The firm's clients have made some excellent comments on the work undertaken by the legal teams.

Div Singh, senior partner at Sydney Mitchell, said: "We have had excellent results again this year with the firm maintaining its ranking in tier one for our contentious probate work and 21 lawyers recommended.

"We were especially pleased for some of our young solicitors, with Hayley-Jo Lockley and Preena Lal recognised for their hard work and dedication.

"Our clients and referrers have made fantastic comments on the work we have undertaken for them, comments which include: 'one of the strongest of the smaller city centre firms in commercial litigation', 'experienced and sensible with sound judgement and a particular skill at negotiating very good deals...'; 'superstar and a joy to work with', 'very tenacious' 'attention to detail and thorough approach'."

Karen Moores is highlighted as head of the family team.

The private client team is led by Tracy Creed who is said to be "extremely professional and efficient in all engagements and dealings".

"What more can you ask for than recommendations from your clients for the excellent service received for work undertaken by our legal teams."

The joint heads of the dispute resolution team, Dean Parnell and Kamal Majevadia, were recognised for their high-value and complex claims undertaken with Mr Parnell recognised for his "technical knowledge that is second to none and is a solicitor you would want on your side".

And Kamal "...is very thorough and applies a good commercial approach to his cases".

Ms Moores said: "It is good to see the firm recognised for the quality of work we do in the Legal 500.

"We pride ourselves on providing a first-rate client service and we are committed to getting the best resolution we can for our clients."

Tracy Creed, head of private client, added: "Exceptional service and attention to detail is at the heart of our services for clients.

"It is great that our clients feel strongly enough about the quality and level of service they receive to endorse us in this way."

Leading Midlands Law firm Sydney Mitchell is ranked in 13 Legal 500 categories, has 21 lawyers recommended in the Legal 500 and has won Birmingham Law Firm of the Year five times in the last nine years.