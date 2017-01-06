How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Leamington law firm hosts Oktoberfest bash

Wright Hassall brought Oktoberfest to Leamington

VIEW GALLERY
Lucie Byron, Wright Hassall; Mick Leape, Beer Gonzo; Robert Lee, Wright Hassall.

Oktoberfest came to Leamington when law firm Wright Hassall hosted its popular beer festival.

Business contacts from across the region sampled ales designed by Coventry-based bar brewery Twisted Barrel and tapped into brewing expertise from specialist beer company Beer Gonzo at the third instalment of the annual festival.

Lucie Byron, senior associate at Wright Hassall, said: “Holding the beer festival during the traditional Oktoberfest period works extremely well and we’ve seen the popularity of the event grow each year.

“We’re delighted so many of our contacts could join us and we’re thankful to Mick Leape and the team from Beer Gonzo for once again doing a great job looking after our guests.”

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Birmingham's oldest wine merchant celebrates 40 years

Keith Price, Jayne Surman, Chris Connolly, Abigail Connolly, Tania Connolly.

Connolly's wine merchant celebrated its 40th anniversary

Related Tags

In The News
Post People
Places
Colmore Row

Most Read in Business

  1. Commercial Property
    Watch: Central Library demolition in 90 seconds in new timelapse footage
  2. Commercial Property
    Solihull is the most in demand area for property in the UK
  3. Commercial Property
    Birmingham student block sold for £13m
  4. Post People
    Leamington law firm hosts Oktoberfest bash
  5. Creative
    Exhibition highlights Birmingham's role in photography's early years

Most Recent

Lucie Byron, Wright Hassall; Mick Leape, Beer Gonzo; Robert Lee, Wright Hassall.

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Regional Affairs
    Why the demolition of this building has been called a crime against Birmingham
  2. Regional Affairs
    Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi reveals why he has ditched heavy metal for CHORAL work
  3. Commercial Property
    Watch: Central Library demolition in 90 seconds in new timelapse footage
  4. Commercial Property
    Solihull is the most in demand area for property in the UK
  5. Commercial Property
    Birmingham student block sold for £13m
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor