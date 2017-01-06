Leamington law firm hosts Oktoberfest bash

Oktoberfest came to Leamington when law firm Wright Hassall hosted its popular beer festival.

Business contacts from across the region sampled ales designed by Coventry-based bar brewery Twisted Barrel and tapped into brewing expertise from specialist beer company Beer Gonzo at the third instalment of the annual festival.

Lucie Byron, senior associate at Wright Hassall, said: “Holding the beer festival during the traditional Oktoberfest period works extremely well and we’ve seen the popularity of the event grow each year.

“We’re delighted so many of our contacts could join us and we’re thankful to Mick Leape and the team from Beer Gonzo for once again doing a great job looking after our guests.”