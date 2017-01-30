How we use Cookies
Leading lights attend retail and consumer business event

The evening was attended by over 80 leading industry figures

James Trevis, Eversheds; Ian Barnes, Deloitte; Tom Joule, Guest Speaker; Joules; Jim Quantrill, Barclays.

Business advisory firm Deloitte, global law firm Eversheds and Barclays recently co-hosted a retail and consumer business event, which this year was held at Harvey Nichols.

The evening was attended by over 80 leading industry figures and included an address from guest speaker Tom Joule.

Tom provided an insight into the experience of building and developing the Joules business from its entrepreneurial stage into the multi-million pound listed organisation that it is today.

Mr Joule said: “It was a fantastic opportunity to share some of my own experiences as an entrepreneur with key figures in the region’s retail industry and those Midlands professionals who have supported Joules on its journey to becoming a Plc.”

Richard Vickery, general manager of Harvey Nichols Birmingham, said: “We were delighted to host such a high profile event. It was a great opportunity for us to showcase the quality of the retail experience in Birmingham.”

