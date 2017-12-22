Commercial property specialists from across the Midlands enjoyed a laughter-filled event when national commercial property and investment company LCP hosted its second annual comedy evening.
More than 60 people enjoyed performances from Mike Gunn, one of the country’s top comedians; Lost Voice Guy, who has cerebral palsy and uses an iPad to speak for him; and award-winning Joe Bor at The Glee Club, in The Arcadian, Birmingham, which is owned and managed by LCP.
Andrew Preston, LCP industrial portfolio manager, said: “The first comedy night we held was such a roaring success that we had to organise another one and where better than the Glee Club? It was a great night and it’s always good to see the people we work with on a day-to-day basis in a more informal setting.”