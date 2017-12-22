Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Commercial property specialists from across the Midlands enjoyed a laughter-filled event when national commercial property and investment company LCP hosted its second annual comedy evening.

​M​ore than 60 people enjoyed performances from Mike Gunn, one of the country’s top comedians; Lost Voice Guy, who has cerebral palsy and uses an iPad to speak for him; and award-winning Joe Bor at The Glee Club, in The Arcadian, Birmingham, which is owned and managed by LCP.

​A​ndrew Preston, LCP industrial portfolio manager, said: “The first comedy night we held was such a roaring success that we had to organise another one and where better than the Glee Club? It was a great night and it’s always good to see the people we work with on a day-to-day basis in a more informal setting.”