Launch of industrial units in Kingswinford

More than 50 property professionals from across the West Midlands attended the official launch of Prime Point, a multi-million pound speculative development by commercial property investment company LCP.

The launch event, at Opus Restaurant, Birmingham, gave them the opportunity to hear about the development, which will comprise four industrial units totalling 130,000 sq ft at LCP’s flagship Pensnett Estate, Kingswinford. Completion is expected in November.

People attending included Mick Lorkins, EZ lead officer of DY5, the new Dudley Business and Innovation Enterprise Zone, plus agents from property professionals such as Lambert Smith Hampton, Savills, BNP Paribas, Harris Lamb, and Cushman and Wakefield.

Andrew Preston, LCP industrial portfolio manager, said: “It was great to see so many people at the official launch and the level of interest we have already had from potential occupiers is encouraging.”