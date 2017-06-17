How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Launch of industrial units in Kingswinford

More than 50 property professionals from across the West Midlands attended the official launch of Prime Point.

VIEW GALLERY
Andrew Preston, LCP; Mathew Tilt, LSH; James Bird, Bulleys; Paula Jones, LCP.

More than 50 property professionals from across the West Midlands attended the official launch of Prime Point, a multi-million pound speculative development by commercial property investment company LCP.

The launch event, at Opus Restaurant, Birmingham, gave them the opportunity to hear about the development, which will comprise four industrial units totalling 130,000 sq ft at LCP’s flagship Pensnett Estate, Kingswinford. Completion is expected in November.

People attending included Mick Lorkins, EZ lead officer of DY5, the new Dudley Business and Innovation Enterprise Zone, plus agents from property professionals such as Lambert Smith Hampton, Savills, BNP Paribas, Harris Lamb, and Cushman and Wakefield.

Andrew Preston, LCP industrial portfolio manager, said: “It was great to see so many people at the official launch and the level of interest we have already had from potential occupiers is encouraging.”

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

IPF hosts automotive and roadside seminar

Rachel Williams, DLA; Guest Speakers - Matthew Hannah, Innes England; David Chittenden, Colliers International.

Investment Property Forum hosted a seminar where the topic of discussion was the automotive and roadside property sector.

Related Tags

In The News
Post People
Places
Colmore Row
Dudley
Organisations
BNP Paribas
Savills
Lambert Smith Hampton

Most Read in Business

  1. Commercial Property
    These are the new shops coming to Birmingham
  2. Construction
    Major plans for £125m Birmingham apartment complex
  3. Innovation Birmingham Campus
    £2m deal for Birmingham tech firm
  4. Castle Bromwich
    US firm swoops for Birmingham manufacturer in £106m deal
  5. Rich List
    Birmingham Post Rich List 2017: see the 50 richest people in the Midlands

Most Recent

Andrew Preston, LCP; Mathew Tilt, LSH; James Bird, Bulleys; Paula Jones, LCP.

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Commercial Property
    These are the new shops coming to Birmingham
  2. Regional Affairs
    Thousands have been failing UK citizenship tests - could you pass?
  3. Regional Affairs
    Black Country Living Museum to create retro town in £10 million expansion plan
  4. Regional Affairs
    New cycle superhighway 'will block' major Birmingham junction
  5. Construction
    Major plans for £125m Birmingham apartment complex
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor