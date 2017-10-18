Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Black Country safety products firm has been sold by its private equity owner in a deal which values the company at £280 million.

Cradley Heath-based Kee Safety has been acquired by London-based finance house Investcorp from Dunedin which backed a £90 million management buyout four years ago.

Kee Safety employs 480 people and sells products such as fall prevention equipment, roof edge protection, barrier and guardrail systems and safe access solutions.

It exports to more than 60 countries and customers range from multi-national corporations to major contractors, distributors and installers.

Since Dunedin's investment, Kee Safety has made 12 acquisitions and increased its geographic footprint via expansion into Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East.

Revenues have more than have doubled since 2013 to a current level of £78 million.

Kee Safety's chairman Chris Milburn said: "Dunedin has been a highly supportive investor and partner over the last four years.

"We now look forward to working with Investcorp as Kee Safety embarks on its next stage of development."

Dunedin partner Nicol Fraser added: "Kee Safety is a fantastic business that has achieved very significant growth.

"International expansion and an active acquisition strategy have been important parts of that growth and it is to the great credit of the management team that so much has been achieved over the last four years.

"There is a long runway in front of Kee Safety in terms of further growth potential, particularly as the business expands its international presence and we wish the team the very best for the exciting future that lies ahead."

Rothschild and Gateley advised on the deal.