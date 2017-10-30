The Temp of the Year Awards

A Birmingham City University (BCU) graduate has “driven off” with a top award which recognises the best recruitment candidates in the Midlands.

The Temp of the Year Awards are held annually by recruitment and people development firm Katie Bard, based on Waterloo Street in Birmingham.

The overall Temp of the Year Award was presented to Charlotte Smith after she impressed colleagues while working at the Bentley and Lamborghini showrooms in Birmingham.

The 22-year-old worked as a host at the dealerships while studying for her English degree.

The 2017 awards, held at Bank Restaurant and Bar at Brindleyplace, also saw Katie Bard mark the 40th anniversary of its parent company – the Angela Mortimer Group.

Winners at the 13th Temp of the Year Awards also included, Alice Benbow (administrator of the year), Ben White (customer dedication award), Barbara Cuthbert (PA/secretary award), Catriona Stewart, Sian Heath-Halley and Zoe Cassell (special recognition awards).