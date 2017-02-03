JS Wright undergoes MBO

JS Wright's managing director Marcus Aniol (second left) with the management buyout team (from left) Phil Leech, Paul Featherston, Martin Roberts and Andrew Smith

A historic building services contractor has undergone a management buyout.

Aston-based JS Wright, which was founded in 1890, is now owned by its team of five executive directors who have run the business for the past ten years.

Marcus Aniol, who was appointed managing director in 2008, is now a major shareholder in the mechanical and electrical building services specialist.

The buyout team also comprises finance director Martin Roberts, national design director Andrew Smith, national mechanical contracts director Phil Leech and national electrical contracts director Paul Featherston.

The buyout of JS Wright, which is projected to become a £50 million business this year, follows the retirement of previous owners and directors Peter Marsh, Edwin Moore and David Osborne, who stepped down from the day-to-day running of the company in 2006.

Mr Aniol said: “Our thanks go to the previous owners for their careful stewardship and faith in our ability to develop the company to what it is today.

“We have an established team of directors in place with the drive, determination and vision to take the business forward to an exciting future.

“We aim to build on our long-standing business relationships and continue to grow our business with clients and suppliers.”

The corporate finance team at the Birmingham office of accountancy practice MHA MacIntyre Hudson advised the management team on the buyout.

The Wilkes Partnership and Shakespeare Martineau provided legal advice to the management team and vendors respectively.

Funding for the transaction was provided by NatWest Bank.