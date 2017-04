It was a night of celebration for the West Midlands legal sector as lawyers gathered for the annual Birmingham Law Society Legal Awards.

More than 560 people attended the black tie event at the ICC, which was hosted by well-known broadcaster and journalist John Sergeant.

Thirteen winners were announced on the night, including a special Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented to Chris Owen, former chief executive of St Philips Chambers, in recognition of his 50 years’ service in the law.