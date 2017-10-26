Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Local TV station Made in Birmingham is cutting jobs at its studios in the city.

The company, which took over the franchise for the station a year ago, said it was carrying out a restructure of its operations as part of plans to launch new content.

It is understood ten jobs are to be axed at the firm's Birmingham base in Gas Street with 40 under threat across Made TV's national network of offices although the company would not confirm exact numbers.

It said in a brief statement: "Made Television is planning some exciting new content in the coming months following a reorganisation of our production model.

"The review has involved a restructure, however we are working closely with those affected to minimise the impact and redeploying were at all possible.

"More information on the new programming will be available shortly."

Made in Birmingham started broadcasting in November last year, a few weeks after it merged with the channel's previous operator Big Centre TV which had run the station for 18 months.

The licence to run a local TV station for Birmingham and the West Midlands was awarded to City TV in 2012 but the company fell into administration in summer 2014 with debts of more than £170,000 before a single programme had been broadcast.