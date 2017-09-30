Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Insurance broking and risk management advisers JLT Specialty recently hosted its summer drinks party at The Library of Birmingham.

Torrential rain in the early part of the day, gave way to blue skies which enabled over 80 clients and professional connections to enjoy a balmy night on the outdoor terrace overlooking the Birmingham skyline.

Guests also enjoyed street food from Marmalade as they networked and talked about business opportunities and the progress of the Arena Central developments.

Sally Swann, senior partner and head of Midlands region said: “As professional advisers it is important we come together to talk both socially and about business in order to capitalise on all future opportunities. I was delighted so many attended.”