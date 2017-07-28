Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Jewellery Quarter Business Improvement District (JQBID) welcomed guests to Argentea Gallery for the launch of the Jewellery Quarter Festival 2017.

Organised by the JQBID and supported by local businesses, the festival runs from tomorrow (Friday) to Sunday with free family activities, entertainment, street food stalls and guided tours of the area.

Over the weekend, visitors can also explore the area through the Jewellery Quarter Open Studios trail.

Artists, artisans and makers will open up their workshops and studios for visitors to experience the wonders that are normally behind closed doors.

Pictures by Jas Sansi