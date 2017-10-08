Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

JC Social Media, based in the heart of Birmingham, welcomed 150 guests as it celebrated turning six years old.

The agency, started by former BYPY winner Jodie Cook, has recently been appointed by a range of businesses including Nandos Head Office, Webbs of Wychbold and Minster Logistics.

The new account wins add to JC Social Media’s portfolio of clients taken from a wide range of sectors using the agency’s skill at providing social media management, auditing and training.

Head of training services David Glenwright was a finalist in this year’s BYPY Awards and was selected to be one of only eight social media trainers to attend Facebook’s “She Means Business” courses in Dublin.

Emily Allen, who began her career at the agency as an account manager, has completed her first year in the role of general manager.