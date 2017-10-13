Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 80 professionals from the West Midlands business community attended Talbot’s ‘Not So’ Breakfast Club last week.

The independent law firm hosted the networking event in the grounds of Hagley Hall and decided to rev-up interest by inviting Erol Mustafa from Jaguar Land Rover as guest speaker.

The head engineer for the hugely popular XJ and F-Type brought with him a small selection of luxury vehicles and talked in detail about the investment JLR is making in creating the next generation of cars.

He also cited the importance of networking events to increase local business opportunities and how a referral from a trusted source will often open doors that have been locked for years.