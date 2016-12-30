Jaguar Land Rover and Drayton Manor chiefs receive New Year's Honours

Drayton Manor boss Colin Bryan is among the business figures to be recognised

Jaguar Land Rover's community relations chief and an international trade specialist are among the West Midlands business leaders to be recognised in the Queen's New Year's Honours List.

Former soldier Les Ratcliffe, who has been JLR's head of community relations since 1998, has been appointed an MBE in the 2017 list for outstanding service to the community.

Mr Ratcliffe has helped to shape the car manufacturer's corporate social responsibility agenda globally.

He works with organisations such as Business in the Community and local communities across Birmingham and the West Midlands to develop wide-reaching a community relations programme which includes business relationships, education, employee volunteering and charitable support.

Mr Ratcliffe was made the Prince of Wales' Business in the Community Ambassador for the West Midlands 2008 and in 2011 was granted the City of Coventry Award of Merit.

He established an education programme aimed at inspiring the next generation of engineers which comprises six Education Business Partnership Centres at JLR's UK sites.

More than 2.9 million school children across the UK have participated in the programme since 1999 and two million more young people will take part globally by 2020, including at new education centres in Brazil and Slovakia.

Les Ratcliffe, head of community relations with Jaguar Land Rover

He said: "It's a huge honour to be awarded an MBE. My 43 years' service has been an extraordinary journey, starting with Jaguar after serving in the Parachute Regiment.

"I am passionate about the opportunity to put Jaguar Land Rover at the heart of the communities we do business in.

"Our programme focuses on inspiring young people from all areas of the community and supporting vulnerable and disadvantaged children.

"I feel privileged to have been part of Jaguar Land Rover's commitment to future talent and helping our sites to build meaningful, long-term relationships in the community as a socially responsible company."

Also being awarded an MBE is Allen Matty, managing director of West Midlands Chambers of Commerce, for services to international trade in the region.

Mr Matty has more than 35 years of experience working with international trade and has spearheaded the sector in the West Midlands for a number of years where he delivers services for the Department for International Trade.

His entire career has been devoted to selling British products overseas and his commercial experience in international markets focused on the Gulf States, where he worked and lived, together with considerable experience of operating in Scandinavian markets.

His previous roles include operations director of West Midlands International Trade, a partnership of the six regional chambers of commerce.

Mr Matty has overall responsibility for the department's West Midlands delivery partner, including a network of 38 international trade advisers and through his leadership his team provides over 3,500 businesses annually with support and advice on international trade matters.

Allen Matty, managing director of West Midlands Chambers of Commerce

He said: "I am thrilled and honoured to be recognised for a career which has been so fantastically rewarding.

"The real reward has been in helping so many businesses grow internationally and for us to be among the best-performing regions in the country.

"And none of this would have been possible without the help of the amazingly talented people I have worked with over the years."

Another West Midlands business figure receiving recognition is Colin Bryan, chief executive of Drayton Manor theme park in Staffordshire.

Mr Bryan, who is the son of the park's founders George and Vera, has been awarded an OBE for his commitment to the leisure and tourism industry and charitable work.

He has supported various charities including the park's main cause KidsOut which provides experiences for young people living in difficult and challenging circumstances.

He said: "My parents opened the park in 1950 and I have been working there since I was a young boy when my first job was helping them clear the rubble with my miniature wheelbarrow.

"I have worked in nearly every department over the years and qualified as a chef to really understand what makes the park and catering companies what they are today.

"It is in my blood so I feel very honoured to receive this OBE. I still love watching our guests have fun, enjoying themselves, knowing I have played a part in that."

Entrepreneur Shezad Nawab has also received an MBE for services to business and diversity.

He is co-founder and chief operating officer of Sfhere, which helps UK-based small companies expand abroad, and is also known for helping business owners in the deaf community.

His citation says his expertise lies in speaking to deaf clients on the subject of establishing a business and its future development, growth and sustainability, and he is valued for providing keynote speeches to this sector.