A Birmingham city centre hotel is to be rebranded after being acquired by an Irish group for £31 million.

Hotel la Tour, which opened in Park Street in 2012, has been bought by Dublin-based Dalata Hotel Group which operates the Clayton and Maldron brands.

The four-star hotel will be rebranded as a Clayton hotel by the end of 2017.

Although the Dalata already has some presence in the UK, this will be its only hotel in the whole of the Midlands.

Hotel la Tour has 174 bedrooms with scope to add more, gym, conference and event space and a Mr White's English Chophouse which is operated by famous TV chef Marco Pierre White.

It is directly opposite where the new HS2 high-speed rail terminal will be in the city when it opens in 2026.

Dermot Crowley, deputy chief executive of business development and finance with Dalata, said: "Hotel La Tour in Birmingham represents an outstanding opportunity to operate a newly built hotel in the centre of one of the largest cities in the UK.

"The acquisition is consistent with our stated strategy of rolling out both our Maldron and Clayton hotel brands across the larger UK cities."

Property consultancy JLL advised previous owner Hotel La Tour Ltd on the sale.

Gavin Wright, director in its hotels and hospitality group, said: "This transaction represents the largest hotel transaction in Birmingham this year both in terms of lot size and price per room.

"The Birmingham hotel sector saw its most successful year in 2016 and projects such as the proposed £50 billion HS2 development are making the city an attractive place to invest."

Other advisers on the deal were Shoosmiths and Grant Thornton for Hotel La Tour and Squire Patton Boggs and KPMG for Dalata.