How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

IPF seminar puts spotlight on accommodation for students

The Investment Property Forum’s Midlands branch hosted a seminar on the booming market for investment in student accommodation

VIEW GALLERY
Speakers - Tom Francis, JLL; David Smith, Strata Real Estae/IPF; Nick Riley, Whittam Cox Architecs; Phillip Hillman, JLL; Allan Wilson, JLL.

The Investment Property Forum’s Midlands branch hosted a seminar on the booming market for investment in student accommodation.

Almost 100 property professionals from across the region heard presentations from property consultancy JLL’s Philip Hillman, chairman of Alternatives, and Nick Riley, a board director of architects Whittam Cox.

The event was part of a series looking at the alternative property investment market. It was chaired by David Smith, of Strata Real Estate and hosted by JLL in Birmingham.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

National planning consultancy opens in Birmingham

Indigo Planning has opened a new office in Colmore Row

Indigo adds a fifth office to its stable with new base in Colmore Row

Previous Articles

Annual Birmingham Post Golf Day 2017 goes with a swing

Birmingham Post Pairs Corporate Golf Challenge 2017 at Blackwell Golf Club

The annual Birmingham Post Corporate Pairs Challenge in association with Sheridan Maine took place at Blackwell Golf Club

Related Tags

In The News
Post People
Places
Colmore Row

Most Read in Business

The Grand in Colmore Row, Birmingham
  1. Invest in Birmingham
    Revealed: This is the hotel group which will open at The Grand
  2. Marketing
    Former Post & Mail chief launches PR agency
  3. Invest in Birmingham
    National planning consultancy opens in Birmingham
  4. Creative
    Midlands Media Awards unveils 2017 host venue
  5. Technology
    Swoopos secures new funding for national launch

Most Recent

The team from PR and communications agency Hollicom

Most read on Birmingham Post

The Grand in Colmore Row, Birmingham
  1. Invest in Birmingham
    Revealed: This is the hotel group which will open at The Grand
  2. Marketing
    Former Post & Mail chief launches PR agency
  3. Invest in Birmingham
    National planning consultancy opens in Birmingham
  4. Creative
    Midlands Media Awards unveils 2017 host venue
  5. Theatre
    Varjak Paw opens up opera for all
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor