IPF seminar puts spotlight on accommodation for students

The Investment Property Forum’s Midlands branch hosted a seminar on the booming market for investment in student accommodation.

Almost 100 property professionals from across the region heard presentations from property consultancy JLL’s Philip Hillman, chairman of Alternatives, and Nick Riley, a board director of architects Whittam Cox.

The event was part of a series looking at the alternative property investment market. It was chaired by David Smith, of Strata Real Estate and hosted by JLL in Birmingham.