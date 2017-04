Cushman & Wakefield's Birmingham office hosted the annual MSCI/IPF results seminar to almost 50 IPF members.

Will Robson, executive director of MSCI noted that property gave a total return of 3.6 per cent in 2016, down on previous years, although the industrial and residential sectors provided well above average returns.

Graham Porter, head of UK Property Research from Aberdeen Asset Management gave a great insight into how they assess property investments the underlying dynamics of the market.