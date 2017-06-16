How we use Cookies
IPF hosts automotive and roadside seminar

Investment Property Forum hosted a seminar where the topic of discussion was the automotive and roadside property sector.

Rachel Williams, DLA; Guest Speakers - Matthew Hannah, Innes England; David Chittenden, Colliers International.

The automotive and roadside property sector was the topic of discussion at a seminar hosted by the Midlands branch of the Investment Property Forum (IPF).

Property professionals from across the Midlands heard presentations from David Chitttenden, head of automotive and roadside at Colliers International, and Matthew Hannah, head of retail and roadside at Innes England.

The seminar, which was held at the Birmingham office of law firm DLA Piper, was part of a series of events looking at the alternative property investment market.

