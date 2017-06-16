IPF hosts automotive and roadside seminar

The automotive and roadside property sector was the topic of discussion at a seminar hosted by the Midlands branch of the Investment Property Forum (IPF).

Property professionals from across the Midlands heard presentations from David Chitttenden, head of automotive and roadside at Colliers International, and Matthew Hannah, head of retail and roadside at Innes England.

The seminar, which was held at the Birmingham office of law firm DLA Piper, was part of a series of events looking at the alternative property investment market.