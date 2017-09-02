Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Investment Property Forum hosted a seminar on the property lending market at the Birmingham offices of GVA.

More than 50 people attended the event to hear the key findings from De Montfort University’s ‘UK Commercial Property Lending Market 2016 Report’.

Guest speakers were Dr Nicole Lux of De Montfort, author of the research paper, and Emma Huepfl, co-principal of Laxfield Capital, which produces the Laxfield Debt Market Barometer.

The event was chaired by David Smith, of Strata Real Estate, and sponsored by GVA.