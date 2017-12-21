Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new Thai restaurant has opened in town but blink and you might miss it.

Sabai Sabai, which means relax and chill, has quietly opened its third Birmingham restaurant in Waterloo Street, a great addition to our exciting foodie scene. But you might find a little trouble spotting it.

The eatery is housed in the Grade II listed building, which was formerly the home of Legal and General Assurance Society Limited. The engraved lettering of the society - which has stood empty for years, is still very prominent and the restaurant interior is not visible when you walk past.

Sabai Sabai co-owner Torquil Chidwick said: “You don’t walk straight into the restaurant off the street, as you have to walk past the stairs, so in some ways it is a little hidden away and our stick out sign is smaller than we expected!

“But at the moment, it has suited us that we’ve not been too busy just after opening.”

As a result, the restaurant and bar is one of the few places you can walk in and find a free table!

Inside the new city centre branch, which cost over £450,000 to refurbish and renovate, there is a modern classic decor with furniture imported from Thailand - giving it a rustic, cosy feel.

The award-winning Sabai Sabai was founded in Moseley by Jureerat Dykins and her partner Torquil Chidwick 14 years ago. The first restaurant opened in Woodbridge Road with Miss Dykins’ Thai mum as the head chef. It swiftly became a Moseley institution and was followed by a bigger second eatery in Harborne High Street in 2011.

There is also a Sabai Sabai in Stratford-upon-Avon.

“We had been looking to open in the city centre for a long time but the right venue hadn’t come up,” said Mr Chidwick.

“We thought this beautiful building was perfect. In terms of atmosphere decor and size, it’s very much a mixture of the two other city restaurants.

“We wanted the new place to have its own identity so its very different in decor and tableware. The only thing we’ve kept the same is the food and cocktails.”

“The bar area is bigger than our other restaurants and really want people to also see Sabai Sabai as somewhere where they can pop in for a cocktail or two,” said Mr Chidwick.

The drinks menu offers a wide selection of “classic and innocent cocktails with a Thai twist”.

Choose from Chang Mai Cup - cardamom pods, guava juice & lime shaken with Brokers premium gin, topped with ginger ale and garnished with a cucumber twirl and guava slice and Bangkok Fizz - citrus orange, kalamansi puree, lemongrass syrup and Absolute vodka and prosecco.

There is also an extensive wine menu - with a total of 46 wines and 22 by the glass.

And if you’re a Sabai Sabai virgin, what does Mr Chidwick recommend on the food menu?

“Our beef short ribs braised in a massaman curry topped with crushed cashew nuts is very popular.”

Other Thai restaurants in the city include Siamais and Zen at Metro.

Sabai Sabai is open Monday - Thursday 12- 3pm and 5pm - 10pm Friday - Saturday.

*Sabai Sabai will be closed Christmas Day but is open on Boxing Day.

Find it at 7 Waterloo Street B2 5PG