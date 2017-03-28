How Town Hall & Symphony Hall CEO has inspired staff to enter 10K

Staff at the city’s Town Hall & Symphony Hall staff are being encouraged to keep their work-life balance in harmony – by entering the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10k.

Chief Executive Officer Nick Reed has inspired four colleagues to join him on a THSH team to compete in the PKF Cooper Parry Business Challenge at the event on Sunday, April 30.

Production manager Kat Hodgkinson, Programming Co-ordinator Toks Dada, Operations Assistant Chris Smith, and Production Liaison Officer Sarah Taylor have been training with Nick along the city centre’s canals during their lunch hour.

Nick, has been running for 30 years and has completed multiple marathons and ultra-distance races.

And he is hopeful that after the Great Birmingham 10k his staff will be keen to enter either the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run half marathon or inaugural Birmingham International Marathon on Sunday October 15.

Being fit and healthy will no doubt help THSH staff manage 800 concerts and events – and the 500,000 visitors the venues attract – annually.

Symphony Hall staff preparing for the Great Birmingham Run 10K

Nick, aged 54, said: “As CEO and a regular runner myself, I was keen to get the THSH staff involved in something healthy and fun.

“We’ve been doing Park Runs together at Canon Hill Park and have also been training around the canals – Birmingham is a great city to run in.

“The Business Challenge is such a good idea because it brings the business community together to raise money for good causes and gets staff active.”

Sarah added: “I have never really been a ‘keen bean’ when it comes to physical activity but running towards a goal, with a group of colleagues encouraging each other along, seemed the perfect motivation to get my trainers on.”

All about the PKF Cooper Parry Business Challenge - and how to enter

Companies across the Midlands are invited to join the THSH team in entering the PKF Cooper Parry Business Challenge, which is open to small, medium and large businesses in men’s, women’s and mixed categories.

Trophies will be handed to the fastest teams, while any business that enters 12 or more employees will receive an engraved plaque in the name of their fastest runner.

The four fastest times posted by each business are accumulated to determine the winners.

Over 60 teams took part in last year’s Great Birmingham Run and 10K Business Challenges, from a variety of business sectors and sizes across the Midlands.

To enter the Great Birmingham 10K Business Challenge go here

All about the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K

More than 7,000 runners are due to take part in this year’s Great Birmingham 10K. Starting on Jennens Road near Millennium Point, the race takes in sights such as Selfridges, Edgbaston Stadium and Cannon Hill Park before a city centre finish in front of thousands of cheering spectators.

To enter the Great Birmingham 10k as an individual runner click here

Anyone who enters the 10k will receive a £10 discount for either the Great Birmingham Run Half Marathon or Birmingham International Marathon.

Also, all entrants for the Great Birmingham Run Half Marathon or Birmingham International Marathon will earn a £10 discount for the Great Birmingham 10k.

To enter the Great Birmingham Run Half Marathon go here

To enter the Birmingham International Marathon go here