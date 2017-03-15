How public sector jobs are plummeting across the West Midlands

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The West Midlands saw one of the biggest falls in public sector jobs in the UK last year.

In 2016, there were 460,000 public sector jobs, 5,000 less than 2015, or a fall of 1.1%.

That is an increase in the speed of job losses compared to the previous year when the public sector lost 4,000 jobs, a 0.9% fall.

The number of jobs in the public sector has decreased by 15.9% since 2010, when austerity measures were introduced, from 547,000 jobs.

The speed of decreases peaked at a fall of 6.2% in 2012 but have been slowing in recent years, with the small in fall in 2015, the lowest since a 2012.

In 2016, the number of jobs in the public sector fluctuated from 463,000 during the first quarter, to 460,000 during the second and 461,000 during the third quarter.

However, this may just be due to seasonal variations.

The percentage of employees working in the public sector decreased from one in 5.5 people, or 17.9%, in 2015 to one in 5.8 people in 2016 (17.1%).

Most of the people in the UK work for health and social sector, 3.39m, especially for NHS, 1.64m, according to data published by the Office for National Statistics today.

The North East saw the biggest decrease in a 12-month period.

From 2015 to 2016, the region lost 4,000 jobs in public sector, or 1.7%, from 241,000 to 237,000.

By contrast, the South West saw the biggest increase in the country in the number of employees in public sector, from 445,000 in 2015 to 449,000 in 2016.