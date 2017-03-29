How much is St Andrew's worth? This is what Birmingham International Holdings report says

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Birmingham City’s parent company have recently released their first interim report under the ownership of Trillion Trophy Asia.

Most of the facts and figures contained in the document, which was posted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange earlier this week, are those released during the most recent set of accounts which were published last month.

The full report can be viewed here but there are a few interesting details which are worth picking out.

The value of St Andrew’s

Nick Potts/PA Wire St Andrew's.

Trillion Trophy have made several loans and loan facilities available to the company - and club - during their involvement.

Everyone knows much of this is secured against St Andrew’s but the report shows how much TTA value the property owned by Birmingham City.

On page 11 there is mention of ‘a first fixed legal charge over the property owned by BCFC with a carrying value of approximately GBP18.7 million’.

Attempts to diversify

On page seven of the document the board make clear their desire to expand the revenue streams into BIH - and by extension Birmingham City.

These include sports and sports education but also ‘online games and entertainment’.

Which is probably one of the driving forces behind the desire to change the company name to Birmingham Sports Holdings Ltd.

Wages up

The money spent on salaries has gone up from HK$ 75,583,000 (£7.8m approx) in the corresponding period in 2015 to HK$ 89,822,000 (£9.3m approx) in 2016.

Increased player salaries and a change in management are the most likely explanation for an increase in these costs.

Ongoing litigation

Not all outstanding legal matters have been dealt with.

While BIHL and Birmingham City have extricated themselves from the cycle of litigation and counter-litigation involving key figures like Carson Yeung and Peter Pannu, on pages 41 and 42 there are details of ongoing cases between the company and former director Lee Yiu Tung.

These proceedings are expected to continue this year with the document saying a case management conference is scheduled for April 5.