This is how many Brummies are having accidents while commuting

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Commuters have been involved in more than 2,000 car accidents in Birmingham in six years.

Exclusive Mail analysis shows that there were 5,050 accidents in the West Midlands between 2010 and 2015 where at least one driver or other road user was travelling to or from work.

Some 2,344 of these were in Birmingham.

The worst individual year for Birmingham was 2013, when there were 437 of these collisions.

Eleven of these accidents in Birmingham since 2010 were fatal.

Traffic builds into Birmingham city centre after an incident earlier this year.

Most recently in the data were two fatal accidents on commutes in 2015.

These happened two days apart in March, on March 23 and March 25.

The first of the two crashes happened on the A38(M) in Aston at 12:30pm.

One 43-year-old man was killed in the accident while two other men were hurt.

Two days later there was a fatal accident before 6am in the morning on Coventry Road in Sheldon where a driver and a cyclist collided.

In total there were 123,831 accidents around the country where at least one driver or other road user was on their commute, either to or from work.

Commuting accidents accounted for 15 per cent of all cases in Birmingham during this six-year period.

This compared to 14.1 per cent around Britain.