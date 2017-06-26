How Birmingham's economy has slowed down faster than almost anywhere in Europe

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Birmingham's economy has slowed down faster than almost anywhere in Europe.

The per capita GDP - or economic productivity per person - stood at 43% above the European average in Birmingham in 2001.

But the latest figures show it dropped to just 8% above the European average in 2014.

That means that over the 13-year period Birmingham’s economic growth slumped dramatically compared to the EU as a whole.

However, the worst local drop was in Dudley. In 2001 the area per capita GDP was 7% above the European average. In 2014, it stood at 23% below.

In terms of its relative performance, the area has fallen back more than virtually anywhere in Europe.

Only a few places around Europe have seen a bigger relative decline, and Dudley is 13th on the list of all European areas with the lowest growth compared to the European average - out of more than 1,800 places.

Wolverhampton saw the third-fastest slowdown locally, after Dudley and Birmingham.

In 2001 the per capita GDP in Wolverhampton was 25% above the European average. In 2014, it dropped to 6% below the EU average.

Overall, the West Midlands’ economy stood at 33% above the European average in 2001 but after 13 years the region slowed down its economic productivity to just 3% above the European average.

The data shows that across the UK as a whole, growth in per capita GDP has also slowed down compared to the European average.

In 2001 the GDP per person in the UK was 42% above the European average.

In 2014 it was still above the average - but only by 27%.

Swindon saw the biggest relative decline across the UK - going from having a GDP per head which was 126% above the European average in 2001, to just 45% above in 2014.

Across all countries in the UK, Northern Ireland saw the biggest relative decline. In 2001 the national per capita GDP was 15% above the European average there, while in 2014 it was 7% below.

Data have been recently released by Eurostat and were first published as an Italian overview by Wired Italia.