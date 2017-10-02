Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hortons’ Estate Limited raised £6,750 for Macmillan Cancer Support at its annual quiz for Birmingham’s commercial property community.

Twenty-seven teams of five tested their general knowledge in what was the 10th anniversary of the popular quiz at Penny Blacks, The Mailbox.

Arden Group was crowned quiz champions, with last year’s winner JLT coming a close second. The wooden spoon was awarded to RLB.

In honour of the 10th Anniversary special prizes were awarded to Handelsbanken and Lloyds Bank for finishing in joint 10th place.

The Hortons’ quiz has raised more than £52,000 for various good causes since it began in 2007.