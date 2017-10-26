Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New plans have been revealed for a £78 million apartment complex in Birmingham city centre funded by Asian investment - said to be one of the largest outside of London.

Birmingham developer Court Collaboration, last week crowned small company of the year at the Birmingham Post Business Awards, is again working with Hong Kong-based Top Capital Group on the new project, to be called 'The Axium'.

The scheme comprises 304 one- and two-bedroom apartments and 93 parking spaces and would be built on derelict land in Windmill Street behind the O2 Academy.

The project is close to Concord House in Holloway Head, the converted former Debenhams warehouse where a penthouse apartment was sold for £1.8 million in 2015.

John Gunning, a director with Top Capital Group, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for people to live in a desirable part of Birmingham city centre which is walking distance from Mailbox, Grand Central, Brindleyplace, Paradise and Arena Central.

"We are pleased to have taken this opportunity to develop The Axium and we are creating something really special.

"With the city's investment in new infrastructure and recent successes in attracting major global businesses to Birmingham, we are committed to closing the supply gap and delivering a superior product to the market place.

"Betting on further local gentrification, The Axium will offer the highest specifications in an increasingly desirable part of the city.

"We are conscious that delivering the same old boxes is not good enough for our buyers.

"We want to build properties that all owners are proud to live in."

Top Capital Group said the project was one of the biggest outside of London to be funded by Asian investors, joining its other apartment projects in Birmingham - The Franklin in Bournville and Arden Gate in William Street near Five Ways - where it has also teamed up with Court Collaboration.

Anthony McCourt, chief executive and founder of Court Collaboration, added: "A B1 postcode and the proximity to Grand Central are not to be underestimated, especially when you consider the value of Concorde House as its closest neighbour.

"This is a desirable place to live and we are creating great value for money. We are confident we are creating something exceptional here."

Planning permission for 304 apartments has been granted although city council officers are currently considering some amendments to the application.

The Axium apartments will be sold through Knight Frank and Court Living - a new arm of Court Collaboration which deals directly with the residential property market in the UK.

Initial designs for the flats were launched at event earlier this month where prospective buyers could take a virtual reality tour of the proposals.

Florian Loloum, international sales and marketing director at Top Capital Group, said: "We are focused on liveability at the highest standards and insist on full transparency of the specified product we are selling.

"We want investors and future owner occupiers to experience for themselves what we have envisioned."