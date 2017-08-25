Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tour operator Thomas Cook is resuming its flight and holiday packages to Tunisia for UK customers - more than two years after 38 tourists were killed on a beach in Sousse in a terrorist attack.

The company will be operating one flight a week every Tuesday from Birmingham Airport to Enfidha in the north of the country.

The move came after advice on travel to the north African country from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) was relaxed last month.

It has previously advised against all but essential visits following the beach attacks in June 2015 in which 30 Britons were killed.

Trips with Thomas Cook are due to resume in mid-February next year.

Group head of customer welfare Carol MacKenzie said: "We always follow UK government advice on where we can offer flights and holidays.

"We also listen to our customers in where they want to go on holiday. Since it closed for British holidaymakers two years ago, we've had lots of customers asking us when Tunisia will be back on sale.

"Taking your loved ones anywhere is a serious decision and ultimately, of course, it's up to you where you choose to go on holiday.

"We're starting in just a few resorts, mainly near to Hammamet, and only eight hotels, where we're confident we can offer the high quality our customers expect."

Thomas Cook did not stop selling trips to French, German and Belgian holidaymakers after the Sousse attack as their governments did not recommend their citizens should not visit Tunisia.

The FCO said last month it kept its assessment of the risks faced by British nationals "under constant review" since the massacre.

Having "carefully reviewed conditions" in the country - including the threat from terrorism and improvements in the Tunisian security forces - the Government decided its travel advice should change.

Some 440,000 people from the UK visited Tunisia in 2014, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Demand was reportedly even higher during the following year until the Sousse attack by gunman Seifeddine Rezgui.