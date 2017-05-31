High Speed 2 is transforming Birmingham and beyond - find out how here

It’s a big year for HS2 with Royal Assent, construction getting underway and the opening of the new National College for High Speed Rail all firing the starting gun on a new railway that is set to transform Britain.

Due to open in 2026, the first phase between Birmingham and London, combined with a host of enhancements to local and regional services will provide:

A £1.5 billion increase in economic output

25,000 additional jobs during construction

2,000 apprenticeships

100,000 additional jobs from growth in the wider economy

To explore the opportunities for the West Midlands surrounding HS2, this year’s National Rail Conference, in association with HS2 Ltd, is the must-attend HS2 event of the year.

Taking place at the BCEC, Birmingham, on June 15, topics will range from what can be expected during the first months of construction and what opportunities there are for suppliers to the industry, to the rolling stock procurement process and the transformational effect HS2 could have on transport and the economy.

To book to go to the National Rail Conference click here

There are several high-profile speakers from the region featuring at the National Rail Conference including Councillor Bob Sleigh (West Midlands Combined Authority and Leader of Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council).

He will describe how HS2 presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to drive economic growth and prosperity across the region.

He will also tell delegates how the Midlands HS2 Growth Strategy outlines ways to maximise fully the benefits of the largest infrastructure project in Europe, and capitalise on its delivery mechanisms, partnerships, and the funding structures required to turn the aspirations of HS2 to reality.

To see the full list of speakers and their topics click here

Laura Shoaf, Managing Director, Transport for West Midlands, will discuss how HS2 will be a catalyst for regional growth and prosperity.

She will share her views on how effectively connecting the Curzon and Interchange stations and their associated development zones to other transport hubs, local communities and the wider West Midlands is about delivering so much more than improved transport links.

She will argue that it’s about realising the full economic benefits of HS2, though increased connectivity for residents, workers and businesses across the entire region.

Joining Bob and Laura is Patrick Twist, Chairman, Greater Birmingham and Solihull Business Transport Group and Partner at Pinsent Masons.

The keynote speech will be presented by Sir David Higgins, HS2 Ltd Chairman.

Also speaking is Beth West, HS2 Ltd Commercial Director, Chris Burchell, Chairman of the Rail Delivery Group and Jackie Brock-Doyle, Former Director of Communications & Public Affairs for the London 2012 Olympics who will share her experiences of the importance of public perception and support in making HS2 a success.

To book to go to the National Rail Conference click here

To see the full list of speakers and their topics click here