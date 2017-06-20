How we use Cookies
M6 Toll launches campaign to urge females to become a HGV driver

Government statistics also show that by 2022, the HGV industry needs to recruit 1.2 million more people

Stoke Sentinel / SWNS.com (L-R) Martyn Bowers (46), Kate Bowers (22), Holly Bowers (20) and William Bowers (71).
Two sisters are making it in a man's world - after becoming the youngest women to qualify as LORRY DRIVERS (L-R) Martyn Bowers (46), Kate Bowers (22), Holly Bowers (20) and William Bowers (71).

Midland Expressway LTD, the operators of the M6 Toll are partnering up with the Road Haulage Association (RHA) and Pertemps to announce the launch of their campaign to encourage women to join the haulage industry.

The campaign, titled ‘HerGV’, officially launches on Friday 23 June at Roadchef Norton Canes, on the M6 Toll road.

According to a study by the RHA, partners in the HerGV campaign, only 1% of HGV drivers within the UK are women, and the 8% of women in other roles within the industry is a poor representation.

Government statistics also show that by 2022, the HGV industry needs to recruit 1.2 million more people.

The RHA, alongside the M6 Toll and training providers Pertemps believe that recruiting more women could support their objective to improve the industry gender balance and increase the number of HGV drivers to help meet demand.

The HerGV campaign centres around a competition to encourage ladies to train as a HGV driver, and ambassadors behind the campaign are keen to demonstrate that a career in transport and driving is a flexible and rewarding choice.

The campaign ambassadors are Rebecca Jackson, motoring journalist, TV presenter and Le Mans driver and Kara Rouse, a single mother who became a self-employed HGV driver to fit around her home commitments.

Both ambassadors are attending the launch event to explain to visitors the benefits of their career paths, and discuss the myths and challenges of working in a predominantly male orientated industry.

Ladies who are interested in taking part are encouraged to upload a video to the her-gv.co.uk website for the chance to win a prize package worth up to £3,000, including HGV training provided by Pertemps.

The shortlisted finalists will be invited along to a family fun day in October this year at Drayton Manor Park, where the winner will be announced.

