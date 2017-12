Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

​Henry Boot Developments, part of the 130-year old LSE listed Henry Boot Group of Companies, toasted the opening of its new Birmingham office at the Hotel Du Vin, joined by 150 guests.

Managing director, David Anderson, announced the opening of the firm’s first dedicated Midlands office, and gave guests an overview of projects currently under way in the region, including the 48-acre Imperial Tobacco site in Nottingham and key development sites in Daventry and Leicester.