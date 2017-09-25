Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In its latest series of seminars on the alternative investment market, the Investment Property Forum’s (IPF) Midlands region shone the spotlight on the healthcare sector.

Hosted at the Birmingham offices of CBRE, the seminar, ‘‘Healthcare: What are the dynamics driving the market?”, was attended by 45 people, who were there to hear the guest speakers give their expert views.

Amanda Nurse, a director at specialist healthcare sector chartered surveyors Carterwood, explored the factors that make a good care home investment; John Strowbridge, chief executive of Avery Healthcare, gave an operator’s view, and Andrew Appleyard, head of specialist real estate funds at Aviva Investors, provided an investment fund’s perspective.