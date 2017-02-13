How we use Cookies
Get A-Head charity ball raises £45,000

Local charity Get A-Head raised over £45,000 at their Variety Ball

Mary Millington, Paul Thompson, Nicole Thompson, Andy Stylianou.

Local charity Get A-Head raised over £45,000 at their Variety Ball at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole​.

A record number of more than 500 guests were treated to performances by comedian Russell Kane and local singing sensation James T.W.

The evening also included entertainment from Britain’s Got Talent Semi-finalists, Shannon and Peter and West End Singers.

TV presenter and magician Ben Hanlin hosted the evening as well as providing some magical interludes throughout the night.

The funds raised will go towards the research and development of crucial drug treatments for rare head and neck disease and cancers.

Guests raise £11,000 at BMAG dinner auction

Anita Bhalla, Andy Street, Ellen McAdam, Jonnie Turpie.

Birmingham’s business community helped to raise over £11,000 at a fundraising dinner auction held at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery.

