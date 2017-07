Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Property consultancy Harris Lamb marked 25 years in business with an anniversary party for colleagues and clients at Bank restaurant in Birmingham.

Founded in May 1992 by Neil Harris and Andrew Lamb, the business has gone from strength to strength over the past 25 years, growing from one office and a handful of staff to more than 70 employees across four offices in Birmingham, Nottingham, Worcester and Stoke.