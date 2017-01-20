Harborne restaurant raises funds for injured soldiers' centre

Harborne-based Cantonese restaurant Henry Wong welcomed over 80 guests for an evening of wine and port tasting in support of QEHB Charity’s Fisher House.

This was the second event the restaurant has held for its chosen charity, bringing the total money raised to £15,000.

Diners were treated to a selection of the restaurant’s finest cuisine with each course being partnered with a wine or port from Portuguese winery Cálem.

The money raised will all go to support Fisher House, which is a ‘‘home away from home’’ for the families of injured military

personnel based at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.