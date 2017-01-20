How we use Cookies
Harborne restaurant raises funds for injured soldiers' centre

Harborne-based restaurant hosted an evening of wine and port tasting in support of QEHB Charity's Fisher House

Parm Rai, Alex Down, Joao Tamagnini Belo, Mike Hammond, Ricky Wu.

Harborne-based Cantonese restaurant Henry Wong welcomed over 80 guests for an evening of wine and port tasting in support of QEHB Charity’s Fisher House.

This was the second event the restaurant has held for its chosen charity, bringing the total money raised to £15,000.

Diners were treated to a selection of the restaurant’s finest cuisine with each course being partnered with a wine or port from Portuguese winery Cálem.

The money raised will all go to support Fisher House, which is a ‘‘home away from home’’ for the families of injured military
personnel based at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Birmingham Report launched by Knight Frank

Bobbi Bassi, REI; Hannah George, Sarah Horton, Ben Wisher, Richard Williams, all Knight Frank

The Midlands commercial property community joined Knight Frank for the launch of the firm’s inaugural ‘Birmingham Report’

