Bike and car parts retailer Halfords has appointed a new group chief executive.

Graham Stapleton will take over the top job at the Worcestershire-headquartered group in January.

Mr Stapleton is an experienced retail executive and currently works for electronic goods firm Dixons Carphone where he is head of its software business Honeybee.

Prior to that, he was chief executive of its Connected World Services division and also chief executive of Carphone Warehouse UK & Ireland.

He played a major role in the merger and integration of Dixons and Carphone Warehouse in 2014.

Mr Stapleton has also worked for B&Q owner Kingfisher and Marks & Spencer.

Prior to him joining Redditch-based Halfords, Jonny Mason will take over as interim chief executive alongside his current role as chief financial officer.

Incumbent Halfords chief executive Jill McDonald, who joined the listed group in 2015 from McDonald's, will leave the company at the end of September to become managing director of the clothing, home and beauty division at Marks & Spencer.

Halfords chairman Dennis Millard said: "Graham is an outstanding business leader with the retail, digital, services and category credentials that are an ideal fit for his role as chief executive of Halfords.

"We set out our 'Moving up a Gear' strategy just under two years ago and Graham will continue to drive its implementation and pursue our service-led, growth strategy.

"We are delighted to have recruited Graham who will be able to build on what we've achieved over the last few years and we all look forward to working with him."

Mr Stapleton added: "Halfords is a business with a 125-year heritage and a market leading brand that strongly resonates with me and the UK public and I am delighted to be joining the company.

"I really look forward to working with my new colleagues to continue to implement the service-led strategy and, over time, identify further growth potential."