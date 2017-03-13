How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Half of West Midlands firms don't even know we are electing a mayor

  • Updated
  • By

This is despite the first ever West Midlands Mayor being handed responsibility for driving economic growth, creating jobs and ensuring the workforce has the right skills to meet business demands.

Everything you need to know about the WMCA mayoral elections
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Almost half of businesses in the West Midlands are not aware there is a mayoral election, a survey has revealed.

This is despite the first ever West Midlands Mayor being handed responsibility for driving economic growth, creating jobs and ensuring the workforce has the right skills to meet business demands.

The shock findings were in a poll carried by the region’s three chambers of commerce of more than 500 businesses.

It revealed that 59 per cent felt they are not well enough informed about the vote on May 4 while 49 per cent were not even aware of it.

Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce chief executive Paul Faulkner said they would make sure all members are aware of the important election.

“We will be working hard to raise awareness of the elections amongst the business community. These elections are an opportunity for every eligible voter to shape the region’s future,” he said.

The Greater Birmingham, Black Country and Coventry & Warwickshire chambers of commerce have teamed up on a mayoral manifesto for business - based on further responses to the survey.

It found that priorities for businesses were developing world-class transport, attracting major global investors and fighting for a better deal from London Government.

Candidates from six political parties are battling out to become the West Midlands Mayor on May 4, taking responsibility, through the West Midlands Combined Authority, for housing, transport, economic growth and skills and a £36 million a year budget.

West Midlands Mayor candidates policies

Conservative Labour Lib Dem UKIP Green Download our app
1 of 6

The manifesto, called Business Priorities 2017: Vision for a West Midlands Mayor sets out the priorities

· Providing vision, leadership and promotion

· Making the West Midlands the best possible place to do business

· Developing world-class transport infrastructure

· Ensuring a skills ecosystem fit for the future

· Fostering a greater place to live, work and visit

· Leading the region through Brexit

Paul Faulkner chief executive of Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce

Mr Faulkner added: “I am delighted to be working with our fellow Chambers on this united vision for business.

“While our region, and our region’s businesses, are admirably diverse, there are strong shared needs and objectives common to all. This document sets out clearly and concisely the key areas which we want to see the successful West Midlands Mayor deliver on.”

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Leader of Brexit campaign says Theresa May's first priority after Article 50 is telling EU migrants they can stay

Former Mayor of London Boris Johnson and fellow Vote Leave campaigner Gisela Stuart MP enjoy an ice cream while in Charlestown, Cornwall, during a Vote Leave campaign visit.

As the Brexit Bill gets closer to becoming law, the MP who chaired the 'leave' campaign says the Government must provide reassurance to EU citizens in the UK.

Most Read in Business

  1. Business News
    Work to start on £200m city centre bars, restaurants and arts studios
  2. HSBC
    New commercial chief at HSBC UK
  3. Commercial Property
    West Bromwich Albion pub saved
  4. Invest in Birmingham
    Plans lodged for new Birmingham office tower
  5. Business News
    Half of West Midlands firms don't even know we are electing a mayor

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Business News
    Work to start on £200m city centre bars, restaurants and arts studios
  2. HSBC
    New commercial chief at HSBC UK
  3. Commercial Property
    West Bromwich Albion pub saved
  4. Regional Affairs
    Birmingham gearing up for 2022 Commonwealth Games bid after Durban drops out
  5. Invest in Birmingham
    Plans lodged for new Birmingham office tower
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor