Guests raise £11,000 at BMAG dinner auction

The great and the good of Birmingham’s business community helped to raise over £11,000 at a fundraising dinner auction held at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery (BMAG), which will support Birmingham Museums’ work with the people and communities of Birmingham.

Guests enjoyed dinner in the elegant Victorian surroundings of the Industrial Gallery before bidding in an auction to raise funds.

Items up for auction included a rooftop tour of BMAG and a tour of the Staffordshire Hoard conservation studios.

​G​uest of honour Andy Street, Conservative candidate to be the first mayor of the West Midlands, spoke to guests about the importance of Birmingham Museums Trust to cultural life in Birmingham.

He also talked about how the Trust helps to make a real difference to the lives of the people in the city through its education and community engagement programmes.

Dr Ellen McAdam, director of Birmingham Museums Trust, also shared details about the future vision for Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery.